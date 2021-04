McDaniels scored four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 FT) to go along with five rebounds and one block across 20 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Kings.

McDaniels lost out on playing time due to a strong performance from Juancho Hernangomez and failed to play over 20 minutes for the first time in seven contests. While he'll likely see an increased role in terms of minutes going forward, his usage may suffer due to the return of D'Angelo Russell (knee).