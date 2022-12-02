Head coach Chris Finch indicated Friday that McDaniels (illness) took the floor during practice, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It's unclear to what level McDaniels participated in the session, but the team's injury report release later in the day for Saturday's contest should provide more clarity. McDaniels last saw action Nov. 25 against the Hornets.
