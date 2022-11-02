McDaniels provided four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to Phoenix.

McDaniels picked up five fouls during the contest, so his season-low 17 minutes was likely due to foul trouble. Aside from a 20-point performance versus the Kings, the third-year forward has failed to score in double figures over his last five appearances, picking up 20 fouls during that stretch. If McDaniels continues struggling with fouls, it'll be difficult for him to reach his overall fantasy potential.