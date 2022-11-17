McDaniels posted 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 126-108 win over the Magic.

McDaniels missed five of his last six shot attempts and produced one of his worst shooting nights of the season. The 22-year-old has been quite efficient offensively this season -- making 53.7 percent of his tries -- but struggled to find the bottom of the net Wednesday. Through 15 contests, he is putting up career-high averages in minutes, points, assists, steals and blocks.