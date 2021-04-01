McDaniels recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 102-101 win over the Knicks.

The rookie continues to start, as new head coach Chris Finch seems to trust him. That's not without reason, as McDaniels, as a starter, has averaged 12.4 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 1.4 assists in 33.9 minutes. There will only be so many shot attempts available for the forward while he shares a team with Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell, but he's finding a way to impact the game.