McDaniels finished Monday's 116-114 loss to the Kings with 22 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 36 minutes.

After scoring 23 points Saturday against the Wizards, McDaniels topped 20 again, marking the first time all season he's delivered 20-plus points in back-to-back contests. Since Donte DiVincenzo (toe) was shut down in mid-January, McDaniels has seen his workload and usage increase and he's averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 boards, 2.1 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.5 threes and 1.2 blocks in 36.3 minutes over the last 10 games.