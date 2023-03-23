McDaniels closed Wednesday's 125-124 win over Atlanta with 25 points (9-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 36 minutes.
McDaniels tied his career-high scoring mark -- set earlier this month against the Bulls -- and extended his streak of games with double-digit scoring figures to seven contests. He's averaging 16.5 points per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor over his last 10 outings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Scores career-high 25 points•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Provides solid offensive game•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Excels against Clippers once again•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Strong two-way effort in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Puts together strong scoring night•
-
Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Among five players ejected•