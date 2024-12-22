McDaniels closed with 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-103 loss to Golden State.

McDaniels was one of six Timberwolves players in double scoring figures, and he's now managed to hit double-digit points in six of his last nine games despite Saturday's inefficient shooting display. Over this stretch, McDaniels is averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.8 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers per game. The 24-year-old forward's impact on the floor is more noticeable in the intangible areas outside the box score as Minnesota's top perimeter defender, so while he doesn't play a big role offensively, McDaniels' disruptive defense can translate to plenty of defensive counters for fantasy managers.