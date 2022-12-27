McDaniels finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Monday's 113-110 loss to the Heat.

For the second straight contest, McDaniels contributed in every major fantasy category, doing so while shooting efficiently from the field. McDaniels had already been the beneficiary of Karl-Anthony Towns suffering a calf injury in late November that will likely keep him sidelined heading into the 2023 portion of the schedule, but Kyle Anderson's (illness) shorter-term absence has also aided McDaniels to some degree. While Anderson has been out the past four games, McDaniels has cleared 30 minutes each time out while averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals.