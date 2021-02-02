McDaniels had 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and four rebounds across 22 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss against the Cavaliers.

McDaniels was one of three bench players that scored in double digits, but he was quite effective from the field and also made an impact on the glass, grabbing two offensive boards in the process. McDaniels has scored in double digits in just two appearances, but he has played 20-plus minutes in seven of his last eight contests. He is carving up a decent role off the bench for the Timberwolves, but he is not producing enough to be a reliable fantasy asset across most formats.