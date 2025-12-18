McDaniels had 13 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 116-110 loss to Memphis.

The 13 combined boards and dimes were a season high for McDaniels, while he delivered at least one steal and one block for the seventh time in his last 14 games. Over that stretch, the 25-year-old forward is averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 threes and 2.2 combined steals and blocks.