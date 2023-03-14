McDaniels accumulated 19 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two blocks and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 136-115 win over Atlanta.

McDaniels' big night got off to a fast start as he scored eight of Minnesota's first 12 points. The Hawks had Trae Young defending McDaniels, but Atlanta had to change their defensive matchups, as the size discrepancy proved to be a challenge. The 22-year-old has consecutive games with at least 15 points. McDaniels has used his length to produce some blocks as well. He has rejected a shot in six straight games, his longest stretch of the season. He doesn't produce in many other categories though, limiting his value.