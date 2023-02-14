McDaniels logged 19 points (7-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 124-121 victory over the Mavericks.

McDaniels turned in his best scoring performance since Jan. 2 with the help of an efficient shooting night, and he also showed up on the defensive end after failing to record a block or steal Friday in Memphis. The Washington product played a big role in his team's final stand to secure the win, as he helped shut down Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic on Dallas' final possession. McDaniels has been a bit inconsistent on the offensive end, totaling six or fewer points in two of his last four appearances.