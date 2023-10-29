McDaniels (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks.

McDaniels continues to take positive steps forward in his recovery from a left calf strain. After being ruled out one day in advance of Wednesday's regular-season opener, McDaniels was initially listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game against Miami before later being downgraded to out. The fact that he's taking a questionable tag into Monday is an encouraging sign, though the Timberwolves may not decide whether he's available to play until after evaluating him in pregame warmups. Whether McDaniels returns Monday or at a later date, his arrival will likely translate to fewer minutes for Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naz Reid, Kyle Anderson and Troy Brown.