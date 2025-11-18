Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Questionable with wrist sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels (wrist) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
McDaniels is at risk of missing his first game of the campaign. Naz Reid appears to be the most likely option to take on a larger role if McDaniels cannot give it a go Wednesday, while Jaylen Clark would be in line for a bump in minutes.
