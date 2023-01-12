McDaniels finished with 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 135-118 loss to the Pistons.

The third-year forward has become a solid complementary piece of the puzzle for Minnesota. McDaniels has scored in double digits in 11 of the last 14 games, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.3 threes, 0.9 blocks and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc.