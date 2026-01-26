McDaniels had three points (1-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 111-85 loss to the Warriors.

McDaniels recorded one of his worst offensive showings of the season, turning the ball over four times and converting just one of his eight field-goal attempts. Prior to Sunday, McDaniels had recorded an impressive 10-game stretch averaging 17.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.4 threes on a 41.2 percent clip across 33.4 minutes, so fantasy managers hope he can return to that form as Minnesota takes on the Warriors in a rematch Monday.