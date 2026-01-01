McDaniels supplied eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one block over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 126-102 loss to the Hawks.

McDaniels more or less went down with the ship during Wednesday's rout, logging his second-fewest minutes of the season. The defensive-minded forward still had a solid month of December overall, having averaged 13.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks in 32.1 minutes per contest through 13 games.