McDaniels (calf) is expected to be sidelined and re-evaulated in 7-10 days, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

McDaniels' current timeline means he will be re-evaluated right around the time the regular season tips off, which means he could be sidelined to start the year. When healthy, he is expected to start at small forward for the Timberwolves. Should the young wing ultimately miss any time, Troy Brown and Kyle Anderson are prime candidates to replace his minutes. The 23-year-old McDaniels averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.4 triples across 30.6 minutes per game last season. He also shot a career-high 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.