McDaniels provided 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and three rebounds over 27 minutes during Monday's 121-107 loss to the Pelicans.

McDaniels returned after missing the last eight games with an ankle injury, ending as one of five Timberwolves with a double-digit point total while leading all bench players in minutes played in the defeat. McDaniels has tallied 10 or more points in eight contests this season as he continues to work his way back into the rotation following his injury absence.