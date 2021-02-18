McDaniels will start Wednesday's game against the Pacers, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The 20-year-old will make the first start of his career Wednesday since Malik Beasley was benched after being late for a team walkthrough. McDaniels is averaging 5.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 20.9 minutes over the past 17 games and figures to have a similar role despite starting versus Indiana.