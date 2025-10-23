Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels: Records three blocked shots in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McDaniels ended with 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 win over Portland.
McDaniels' best play was a blocked shot off of Portland's Yang Hansen, who has a four-inch height advantage on the wingman. McDaniels had career highs in every major category last season, and the Washington product should keeps things rolling as a valuable contributor on both sides of the ball.
