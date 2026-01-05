McDaniels notched 12 points (3-4 FG, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three steals across 22 minutes during Sunday's 141-115 win over Washington.

McDaniels has had quite the season in Minnesota. Across 34 regular-season appearances, he's returning seventh-round value in nine-category leagues on a per-game basis with 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.9 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers in 31.6 minutes per contest.