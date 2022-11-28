McDaniels (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
McDaniels sat out Sunday against the Warriors due to an illness, and he'll remain sidelined for the second half of the back-to-back set. His next chance to suit up will be Wednesday against Memphis.
