McDaniels returned to Monday's contest against the Kings, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
The forward exited Monday's matchup in the first quarter but is back with the team for the start of the second quarter. The forward appears to be all clear of injury, but fantasy managers should still check in on his status for his next contest Wednesday against the Warriors.
