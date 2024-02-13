McDaniels is questionable for Tuesday's game against Portland due to a left finger sprain.

McDaniels' finger injury is the same issue he has dealt with throughout the past week, but he has yet to miss a game. He posted 11 points (5-8 FG) across 25 minutes of action in Minnesota's convincing win over the Clippers on Monday. Tuesday's contest representing the end of a back-to-back set makes his status worth monitoring.