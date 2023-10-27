Watch Now:

McDaniels (calf) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

McDaniels missed Minnesota's regular-season opener with a left calf strain he suffered in the preseason. However, his full practice participation is a good sign of his availability for Saturday's matchup with Miami. McDaniels will likely replace Nickeil Alexander-Walker in the starting lineup when he returns to action.

