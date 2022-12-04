McDaniels is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
McDaniels returned to practice Friday following a three-game absence due to illness, and as expected, he's back in the lineup with Kyle Anderson heading to the bench. McDaniels is averaging a career-best 11.4 points per game this season across 19 appearances, all of them as a starter.
