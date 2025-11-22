McDaniels recorded 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, four steals and one turnover in 40 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Suns.

McDaniels was excellent in his return from a one-game absence, as he put the clamps on Devin Booker and helped hold him to 4-for-18 shooting for a season-low 16 points. This was McDaniels' third straight game with multiple steals and his sixth multi-steal performance of the season. The 25-year-old forward is off to the best start of his career, posting top-40 numbers behind averages of 17.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 triples, 1.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.