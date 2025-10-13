default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

McDaniels (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

McDaniels will miss Monday's matchup after exiting Thursday's game against the Knicks with a left ankle injury. The forward participated in limited practice Saturday, an encouraging sign that the issue isn't serious, though it's still something to monitor. His next chance to play in the preseason comes Thursday against the Bulls.

More News