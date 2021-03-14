McDaniels has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers due to COVID-19 protocols, Danny Marang of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
McDaniels was a late addition to the injury report after he played at least 20 minutes in each of the last three contests. In his absence, Jake Layman and Juancho Hernangomez could see increased run for Minnesota.
