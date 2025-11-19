default-cbs-image
McDaniels (wrist) won't play Wednesday against the Wizards.

McDaniels will sit out for the first time this season. The Timberwolves are calling his injury a sprain, but the fact that he was listed as questionable suggests that he will be day-to-day moving forward. With McDaniels out, Naz Reid could take on a larger role and Jaylen Clark is a candidate to see more minutes.

