McDaniels posted 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three blocks and an assist across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Pacers.

McDaniels logged a season-high 37 minutes and scored in double digits for the third time this month, as he has established himself as a regular bench alternative for the Timberwolves. Malik Beasley should return to the lineup Friday against Toronto, however, so McDaniels is expected to move back to the bench as a result.