McDaniels closed Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Pelicans with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two assists, one block and two steals over 33 minutes.

McDaniels' final stat line was not impressive, but he was one of the few players who managed to score in double digits in a game where the Timberwolves struggled badly on the offensive end. He should remain relevant in fantasy due to his starting role in one of the best teams in the Western Conference, but he's also very inconsistent on a game-to-game basis, mainly due to the nature of his secondary role in an offense led by Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.