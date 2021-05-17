McDaniels totaled 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 136-121 win over the Mavericks.

McDaniels only missed one shot from inside the arc on his way to 19 points against the Mavericks. The 20-year-old fell just one point shy of his career high (20), but far outpaced his season averages. In 27 games as a starter, McDaniels averaged only 9.0 points on 48.2 percent shooting. The former-Husky made a great last impression and should be considered a valuable piece for Minnesota in the future, but the extent of his role remains unknown.