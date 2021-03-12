McDaniels posted 20 points (8-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 26 minutes during Thursday's 135-105 win over the Pelicans.

The rookie was excellent in the blowout victory, as he scored a career-high 20 points. He easily eclipsed his previous high of 12 points. With Malik Beasley (suspension) still sidelined, McDaniels should continue seeing a boost in workload. He's played 56 combined minutes across the past two games.