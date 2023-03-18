McDaniels ended with 25 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 45 minutes during Friday's 139-131 double-overtime loss to the Bulls.

McDaniels' 25 points mark a new career high for the high-flying forward. He showed the full display offensively, taking players off the dribble and shooting from the perimeter with confidence as he hit four triples for the seventh time in his career. With Anthony Edwards rolling his ankle pretty good Friday, McDaniels may have more offense flowing through him after this display.