McDaniels notched 34 points (12-16 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Monday's 142-116 win over Brooklyn.

McDaniels followed up his season-high 25-point outing Saturday by setting a new career high in scoring two days later. He was uber-efficient from everywhere, missing just four shots while tallying a season-high 10 boards. McDaniels recorded his first double-double of the 2026-27 campaign and should continue delivering stellar fantasy production across the board.