McDaniels totaled nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in a 128-108 loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday.

McDaniels made his third start of the season but had a pretty quiet game in a blowout loss. The forward played 28 minutes and picked up at least one block and one steal for the ninth time this season. McDaniels has played an average of 24.3 minutes over his last five contests but averaged just 5.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.