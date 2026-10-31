McDaniels recorded 23 points (11-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 127-101 win over the Clippers.

McDaniels made the most of his expanded offensive role Friday, delivering his best scoring output of the season and his first game with at least 20 points, while also contributing in other areas. McDaniels is enjoying an excellent start to the season and has embraced a more prominent role on offense early on. He's scored at least 14 points in each of his six appearances and is averaging 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a combined 1.7 steals-plus-blocks thus far.