McDaniels finished with 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 104-95 win over Memphis.

McDaniels ended the night by recording a season high in scoring. The 27-year-old has had a quality 2026-27 campaign, averaging 17.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists, all career bests, along with 1.2 steals over 33.9 minutes per contest in 17 regular-season games. With Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined indefinitely, McDaniels is in an excellent position to remain more productive than in previous seasons.