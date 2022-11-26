McDaniels struggled in Friday's 110-108 loss to the Hornets to the tune of two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3PT), four rebounds, one assist and two block across 24 minutes.

McDaniels two points were a season-low and snapped a streak of four straight games in double-digits. It was also the first time in seven games he did not see at least 30 minutes on the court. Chalk it up to an off-night for the young wing will look to bounce back Sunday when Minnesota hosts the Warriors.