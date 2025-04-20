McDaniels accumulated 25 points (11-13 FG, 3-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-95 win over the Lakers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

McDaniels returned to form at just the right time, helping the Timberwolves to a vital Game 1 victory. It was the first time in the past 14 games that McDaniels has scored at least 20 points, continuing what has been an otherwise strong season. The series will continue Tuesday, with Minnesota looking to secure another road victory.