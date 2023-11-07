McDaniels finished Monday's 114-109 overtime win over the Celtics with 20 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 45 minutes.

McDaniels tallied his best outing of the young season, finishing as one of two Wolves players with 20 or more points in Monday's overtime victory over the Celtics. McDaniels posted 20 points for the first time this season, also connecting on a season-high mark from three in the win. Over four appearances this year, McDaniels has reached double figures in scoring twice.