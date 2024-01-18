McDaniels supplied 23 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 victory over Detroit.

McDaniels connected on a trio of threes while finishing as one of three Timberwolves with 20 or more points and ending with a season high scoring mark in a winning effort. McDaniels has surpassed the 20-point mark in four games this year, connecting on three or more threes in three of those four outings.