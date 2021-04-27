McDaniels collected six points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 105-104 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

McDaniels struggled to get anything going offensively but recorded a new career-high rebound total. The forward typically doesn't get too many opportunities to score but had shot 50.0 percent or better in four consecutive games prior to Monday's contest. McDaniels has averaged 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks across his last five games.