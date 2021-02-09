McDaniels collected six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3PT), five rebounds and one assist over 20 minutes Monday night against the Mavericks.

McDaniels scored all six of his points from deep, hitting on two of his three attempts. He also crashed the glass for five rebounds and has wrestled down five or more boards in each of his last three contests. McDaniels has scored in double figures in just one of his last 11 games, though he continues to average over 20 minutes of playing time off the bench during that stretch.