McDaniels totaled 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes during Monday's 117-110 Game 4 victory over the Warriors.

McDaniels tracked down 12 of his 13 rebounds on the defensive end of the court to secure his second double-double of the playoffs. He also contributed on the offensive end by scoring in double figures for a fourth straight matchup. McDaniels continues to find a way to make an impact for the Timberwolves, now averaging 13.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 blocks so far this series.