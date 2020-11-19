McDaniels was selected by the Timberwolves (via the Lakers) with the 28th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

The 20-year-old is Minnesota's fourth addition of the night, as the team drafted Anthony Edwards first overall, acquired No. 23 pick Leandro Bolmaro via trade and also traded for veteran guard Ricky Rubio. McDaniels averaged 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 blocks during his lone collegiate season at Washington and could battle Jake Layman for reserve minutes in the frontcourt.