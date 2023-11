McDaniels (ankle) will be re-evaluated in one week with a 2-3 week recovery timeline, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

McDaniels has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 right lateral ankle sprain. McDaniels dealing with the lowest grade of sprain bodes well for his rest-of-season outlook, although he's on track to miss Minnesota's next six games at minimum. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kyle Anderson and Troy Brown will be tasked with additional usage, although it's unclear how the Timberwolves will alter the starting lineup in McDaniels' absence.